UScellular to use outdoor FWA receivers from Casa

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that UScellular selected the Company's new AurusLINK Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor device to provide a high-speed broadband internet solution for homes and businesses. Casa Systems' AurusLINK was selected for its compact, self-install outdoor design that quickly and reliably connects to the 5G network for a superior FWA broadband internet experience.

With nearly five million customers nationwide, UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. Its Home Internet customer base has doubled over the past 18 months, and it recently celebrated passing 100,000 customers. As UScellular looks to accelerate its Home Internet growth, Casa Systems' AurusLINK – which is being branded as the 'UScellular Outdoor Receiver' – will expand the operator's addressable market with an FWA device that is simple to install by customers across diverse urban, suburban, and rural markets. In addition, it reliably and consistently delivers true broadband speeds – eliminating the challenge many in-home 5G gateways face with poor signal strength and slower speeds.

Similar in size to a smartphone, the AurusLINK/UScellular Outdoor Receiver addresses the needs of today's customers with its compact design and simple, self-install device that provides immediate internet service. Leveraging over a decade of fixed wireless expertise including several large deployments with Tier 1 operators around the world, Casa Systems' FWA offerings deliver an unmatched user installation experience with the world's most advanced tools. This complete solution equips customers with everything necessary for installation in various locations including an easy-to-use app with step-by-step instructions and network intelligence to locate the best 5G signal.

Read the full press release here.

