The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs selects T-Mobile as primary wireless provider

BELLEVUE, Wash. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs selected T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as its primary wireless provider, recommitting to expanding healthcare for veterans across the country.

As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will deploy an estimated 50,000 wireless lines for VA healthcare professionals — including doctors, nurses, social workers and crisis hotline staff — so they can stay connected to the millions of veterans they serve. The contract also includes T-Mobile 5G Internet (Fixed Wireless Access) for broadband at the VA's Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), which provide primary and mental health care in rural areas.

As the VA's primary wireless provider, T-Mobile will be the link between VA healthcare providers and veterans — enabling critical medical support like telehealth visits and remote patient monitoring. Telehealth visits are utilized by one-third of all veterans who rely on the VA for medical care. And connected medical devices, such as remote patient monitors, aid in treating, monitoring, and diagnosing certain conditions.

T-Mobile has worked with the VA since 2018 to keep millions of veterans connected to health care resources. Looking to the future, T-Mobile and the VA will continue working together to implement emerging technologies, like the custom 5G network T-Mobile deployed for the Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

