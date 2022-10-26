Technology distributor WAV and affiliates announce distribution agreement with Tarana

AURORA, Ill. and MILPITAS, Calif. – WAV, MBSI WAV, and Last Mile Gear, full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Tarana, the manufacturer of carrier-grade and award-winning next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) solutions, today announced distribution partnerships to supply North America with Tarana's full product portfolio.

WAV and its affiliates will provide pre-sales engineering, stocking, network design, and post-sales services for Tarana's G1 platform, to accelerate closing the digital divide and bringing healthy competition to mainstream markets.

Adding Tarana's G1 platform to the WAV team's portfolio will allow their customers to meet federal bandwidth obligations in RDOF deployments and to deliver high-speed internet in challenging near- and non-line-of-sight applications, using CBRS, 5 GHz, and as of next year, 6 GHz frequencies. The G1 platform delivers remarkable capacity (up to an aggregate 1.6 Gbps per link in x2 mode), while offering unprecedented interference cancellation in congested unlicensed or lightly-licensed spectrum. As a result, interest in G1 is driving global channel expansion and a steadily growing customer base.

