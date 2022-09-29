TDL-Gentek brings Tarana's G1 next generation fixed wireless platform to Canada

TRENTON, Canada, and MILPITAS, Calif. – Today TDL Gentek, a respected distributor of telecom equipment since 1979, and Tarana, a company leading the next-generation of fixed wireless access (ngFWA), announced their partnership to supply Canadian internet service providers with Gigabit 1 (G1) — Tarana's unique ngFWA platform.

TDL Gentek is the first Canadian-owned and -operated distributor signing with Tarana, a fast-growing private company transforming the market with a new, innovative approach to rapid broadband deployment. With this strategic partnership TDL Gentek customers will be able to provide reliable, high-speed internet across Canada with remarkably low costs and short installation times.

Tarana's recent product announcement reported on the company's plans to release 6 GHz G1 radio models that support 160 MHz channels, and a software upgrade to currently-shipping 5 GHz G1 radios that enables the same. Doubling the channel bandwidth of G1 allows it to deliver up to 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link. When released mid next year, this 2x upgrade to G1's link speeds, combined with its signature resilience in the face of obstructions and interference, will enable ISPs to deploy wireless networks with unprecedented competitiveness and staying power.

TDL Gentek has a long and rich history of supporting fixed wireless internet access in Canada, through wireless ISP customers, several who are currently deploying Tarana's advanced technology with great success.

Read the full press release here.

Tarana