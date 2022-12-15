Tarana and InfraBand announce Asian-Pacific partnership

YATALA, Australia and MILPITAS, California, USA – InfraBand, an Australian distributor of telecommunications and RF (radio frequency) equipment, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) solution that is transforming the broadband industry, today announced their partnership to bring G1 to internet service providers (ISPs) throughout the Asia Pacific region.

InfraBand serves carriers and wireless ISPs (WISPs) of all sizes throughout Australia, the Polynesian Islands, the Solomon Islands, New Zealand, and Papa New Guinea, providing equipment and supporting services to aid in their customers' business growth.

Tarana is the category creator of ngFWA, having spent more than a decade of intense R&D building an entirely new fixed wireless solution from the ground up for broadband. Proven to be the first instance of true interference cancellation and NLoS (non-line-of-sight) functionality in fixed wireless, G1 is an award-winning solution that has now been adopted across the globe by more than 200 operators, 7 large distributors, and 10+ smaller channel partners in just over a year.

