Streakwave Australia debuts Tarana's next gen Fixed Wireless Access platform

MELBOURNE, Australia, and MILPITAS, Calif. – Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana's G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Since their founding in 2013, Streakwave has provided customers with the most innovative and cutting-edge wireless network solutions. The addition of Tarana to their portfolio is exactly that. Capable of delivering quality connectivity in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) scenarios — a major limitation of previous technologies — the G1 platform allows operators to significantly expand their network scopes, all while remaining faster and far less costly to deploy than fiber optics.

Given their global presence, Streakwave prioritizes wireless solutions that perform well in a variety of environments, so G1's ability to operate in noisy spectrum is a natural fit. Over a decade of R&D went into Tarana's first-of-its-kind, true interference cancellation in the 5GHz band. The company also plans to release 6 GHz G1 radio models next year.

Further, Tarana recently announced updates to its platform that double network speeds through the introduction of two additional 40-Megahertz carriers. Tarana solutions deliver up to 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link. Before joining forces with the company, Streakwave reported many of their customers inquiring when they could get their hands on Tarana's ngFWA solution.

Read the full press release here.

Tarana