Starry to cover 500,000 households in Vegas this year

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that it is expanding to Las Vegas, Nevada. Starry's broadband service will bring a competitive, customer-first focused, low-cost, high-quality home broadband option to residents in the city of Las Vegas and surrounding communities, covering approximately 500,000 households when it launches later this year. Las Vegas is Starry's seventh market launch.

The Nevada State Broadband Connectivity Strategy finds that Nevada ranks as the 35th most connected state in the United States with more than 31,600 households lacking access to the current minimum broadband service levels of 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload service set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)1. The report found that most Nevadans that live in areas with broadband access are unable to afford it, a result of the U.S having some of the highest costs of stand alone broadband service in the developed world at an average of $80/month2.

"There is an urgent need for competition in the broadband industry and we're excited to bring a new broadband service option to Nevada," said Chet Kanojia, co-Founder and CEO of Starry. "Most American consumers lack a choice in internet providers, leaving them with sky high bills for sub-par service, or worse, no broadband service at all because they can't afford it. Starry set out to change that because we believe that every family should have access to the connectivity they need to thrive. We look forward to expanding #HappyInterneting to Nevada and the people of Las Vegas."

Starry was founded on the basic premise that every community should have access to high-quality broadband with great customer service and affordable, transparent pricing. Starry's innovative fixed wireless technology was designed to dramatically lower the cost and accelerate the speed of deployment of gigabit-quality broadband networks, to create more competitive broadband service options for consumers. Starry's baseline plan is $50/month for up to 200 Mbps download / 100 Mbps upload broadband service, with no data caps or equipment fees, and no long-term-contracts.

"Broadband is now an essential service like electricity, but not all Nevadans have access to it, including those living in the state's most populated areas like Las Vegas," said Bob Leek, Chief Information Officer for Clark County. "Clark County is committed to achieving universal access to broadband for all residents and businesses and accomplishing that requires strong partnerships with providers like Starry who are aligned in our mission of prioritizing access to affordable and reliable home broadband service."

Starry is building its network in Las Vegas in partnership with Quanta, a leading specialty contractor with the largest and highly trained skilled workforce in North America serving the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Today, Starry serves customers across six major metropolitan areas including Boston, New York City, Washington, DC, Denver, Los Angeles and Columbus, OH, with an expansion roadmap that will cover more than 40 million households across the United States.

