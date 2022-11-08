Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Starry tests 'Upload Boost'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/11/2022
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced the availability of Upload Boost, a new add-on feature that allows customers to increase their dedicated upload capacity to symmetrical speeds starting at $5 depending on the speed tier. Upload Boost is available on a trial basis and is part of Starry's focus on leveraging its unique network design to help consumers personalize their internet service experience.

Given the increase in remote work that requires high upstream bandwidth-use applications, upload bandwidth is critical to having a great home internet experience.

The focus of Starry's Upload Boost is to provide customers an option to dynamically increase upload capacity targeted to support applications that require significant upstream capacity, to improve work from home, gaming, virtual learning, telehealth and support the myriad new bandwidth hungry applications that are powering our connected lives. Legacy broadband networks have physical limitations that inhibit their ability to deliver symmetrical upload capacity throughout their network. Starry's unique licensed fixed wireless network is built to be dynamic and agile throughout the network stack, enabling Starry to offer personalized connectivity on a subscriber basis features such as symmetrical Upload Boost.

"We've always been laser-focused on delivering a unique customer experience that delights. Part of how we achieve that is always innovating on the customer experience and that includes developing new products that enable customers to personalize their experience," said Alex Moulle-Berteaux, Starry's Chief Operating Officer.

Upload Boost is available on a trial basis in certain markets. Starry customers on the Starry Plus (up to 200Mbps download / 100Mbps upload) service plan can increase their upload capacity to up to 200Mbps and new customers can opt for Upload Boost at sign up. Customers who opt to add the Upload Boost feature to their monthly service can also remove the plan at any time. Upload boost will start at $5 depending on the plan and Starry will continue to test out price points during the trial.

Today, Starry's network covers more than 5.7 million households across six metropolitan areas including Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, DC, Denver and Columbus, Ohio. In July, Starry announced it would be launching Las Vegas, Nevada before the end of the year.

Read the full announcement here.

Starry

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
5 ways to innovate for 5G and edge: Transform your network with a certified partner system
Building an edge computing strategy
How Red Hat and Verizon are building the hybrid edge together
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE