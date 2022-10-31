Starry hires PJT for strategic review

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that it has hired PJT Partners to advise the Company and its Board of Directors on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and balance sheet solutions. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company and its Board of Directors.

PJT is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, and restructuring and special situations, among other services.

Retention of PJT follows a series of cost-cutting measures implemented by the Company over the last several weeks to conserve capital and improve its capital runway as it explores available options.

