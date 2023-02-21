Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Starry files for bankruptcy, promises to continue operations

News Wire Feed

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc., a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, and its U.S. affiliates and subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Starry") today announced that they have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court") and have entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the "RSA") with lenders holding the Company's debt.

The RSA contains agreed-upon terms for a pre-packaged financial restructuring plan (the "Plan") that is expected to significantly reduce the Company's debt, optimize the Company's capital structure and liquidity, and ultimately, better position Starry for success. Starry's customer and network operations during this restructuring process will continue as normal within its five core operating markets: Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, DC. The Company plans to move swiftly through the restructuring process.

"Over the last several months, we've taken steps to conserve capital and reduce costs in order to put Starry in the best position to explore various financing paths for the company," said Chet Kanojia, Starry's Chief Executive Officer. "Our next step in this journey is to continue to strengthen our balance sheet through a Chapter 11 restructuring process."

Kanojia added, "With the support of our lenders, we feel confident in our ability to successfully exit this process as a stronger company, well-positioned to continue delivering an affordable, high-quality broadband experience to our customers. The Restructuring Support Agreement provides us with the funding needed to continue operating as normal, through this restructuring process and as we guide the company to profitability. We have a strong and experienced team in place and look forward to moving through this process quickly so that we can continue expanding essential broadband access and #HappyInterneting to more communities across the country."

The Company has filed various "first day" motions with the Court requesting customary relief, including a motion for approval of a $43 million debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing facility that is expected to provide Starry with the necessary liquidity to continue its normal business operations and meet its post-filing obligations to its employees, customers and vendors.

Pursuant to the RSA, the Company anticipates closing on a debt-for-equity restructuring with the lenders but will first conduct a marketing and auction process to identify any other potential bidders for its business. Starry has filed motions seeking Court approval of bidding and auction procedures.

Starry Will Continue to Operate as Normal

Starry will continue to serve existing and new customers in its five core markets, delivering affordable, high-speed broadband services across communities in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, DC. Starry's transparent and simple 'no tricks' pricing and world-class customer care will continue to be foundational elements of the customer experience that has distinguished the company as a leader in customer satisfaction among internet service providers. Starry ended 2022 with an average 61 NPS. Additionally, Starry will continue to support and expand access to its digital equity program, Starry Connect, which specifically serves consumers living in public and affordable housing communities, and will continue to make available the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program benefit to eligible households.

Additional Information About the Restructuring Process

Interested parties who may have questions related to the restructuring may call (866) 480-0830 (U.S./Canada) or (781) 575-2040 (International). Court filings and other documents related to the Company's financial restructuring are available at www.kccllc.net/Starry.

Latham & Watkins is serving as legal counsel, PJT Partners is serving as investment banker, FTI Consulting is serving as financial advisor to Starry. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and Potter Anderson & Corroon are serving as legal counsel and AlixPartners LLP is serving as financial advisor to ArrowMark, in its capacity as agent to Starry's lenders.

Read the press release here.

Starry

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Evolving Hyperscaler/Cloud-based Telecom Networks: Design and Testing Challenges
Deep Packet Inspection: Build Or Buy?
How to find 4G leakage in Your 5G Network
Bridge the Technology Gap: Optimizing RAN for 5G and Beyond
On the Way to Cloud Native: Service Providers, Are you Cloud Confident?
5 Ways to Get Smart Visibility from Here to 5G
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
Poster: 5G site testing solution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE