Sonim expands into hotspots, modems and FWA

SAN DIEGO – Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the expansion of its product portfolio to introduce a new category of 4G/5G wireless and Wi-Fi data devices. Sonim will offer a range of mobile hotspots, USB modems, and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions under the category name Sonim Connect. The first of these products will be available later this year, with additional devices available in 2024.

Sonim Connect Solutions Portfolio

The Sonim Connect family of wireless connectivity Internet products will provide consumers and businesses with a reliable, secure, and cost-effective way to access the Internet. With features such as signal strength optimization and built-in security protections, customers can be sure they have a safe and secure connection regardless of location.

Mobile Hotspots: Sonim added two mobile hotspots to the connected portfolio, one premium and one value tier, each addressing the specific needs of target audiences. These competitively priced devices utilize the latest wireless technology to convert any location into a workspace, providing users on the go with a secure and reliable Internet connection. Designed with quality, durability, reliable performance, and extended battery life in mind, Sonim's mobile hotspots ensure sustained connectivity, regardless of the location.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gateways and Routers: Sonim's Fixed Wireless Access gateways and routers provide point-to-point links to ensure rapid 5G Internet speeds in both home and office environments. These FWA solutions are built with a focus on durability and reliability, offering stable, Quality-of-Service (QoS) high-performance connections capable of handling data-intensive tasks whether for primary connectivity or back up connections. They provide a cost-effective solution for those in need of dependable, high-speed Internet access both indoors and outdoors, particularly in areas where cable and fiber options are too expensive, unreliable, or not feasible.

USB Modems: These single-point modem devices deliver secure, high-speed Internet connectivity and are ideal for professionals on the move or IoT applications in remote locations, such as kiosks and vending machines.

