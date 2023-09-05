Skyboxe FWA router takes aim at the MVNO market

SARASOTA, Fla. – SKYBOXE, the company that's delivering on the promise of 5G, today launched its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Router. Designed for deployment by mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and other operators, the router provides reliable high-speed fixed internet connectivity via 5G and LTE wireless networks.

The SKYBOXE 5G FWA Router is an innovative solution that delivers faster download and upload speeds, compared with older wireless technologies. Certified for use on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, it's a single device that offers gateway and routing functionality for added convenience and ease of use. Ideal for small- to medium-sized homes and businesses, RVs, and locations not served by traditional broadband services, the 5G FWA Router provides robust security, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and easy initial set-up with no need for truck rolls.

