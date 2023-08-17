Pivotal Commware raises $102M for mmWave 5G

BOTHELL, Wash. – Pivotal Commware, global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, announces the closing of a $102 million Series D round led by Gates Frontier and Tracker Capital. Joining them as co-leads in the round are funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, LLC, and Blue Investment Group. Among Pivotal's existing investors, Verizon Ventures, Devonshire Investors, Thermo Companies, DIG Investment XV AB and Lux Capital also participated.



Pivotal products, applications and services deliver solutions for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) households to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) at a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and with fast time-to-revenue. By re-directing mmWave signals beyond line-of-sight, Pivotal's Pivot 5G repeaters extend the wireless coverage area of radio access networks (RANs).

The new capital raised will provide the opportunity to invest aggressively in Pivotal Turnkey to drive mmWave FWA coverage for MNOs. Capital and cash flow from operations will also be used to develop next generation software and hardware products and solutions. Citigroup acted as exclusive placement agent to Pivotal Commware.



Read the full press release here.



