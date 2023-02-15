Nokia and CUC collaborate on 5G fixed wireless access

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia and China United Network Communication Group Co. (CUC) today announced their expanded collaboration by trialing a 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solution based on Nokia's converged Multi Access Gateway in the existing network (Guangdong). This is the first such test in the China market. By seamlessly integrating the fixed and mobile network, CUC will be able to scale network bandwidth and deliver more broadband services in the future to its customers through its 5G network.

The Nokia Multi Access Gateway will enable CUC to minimize time-to-market and optimize network synergies by terminating both fixed wireless and wireline broadband services on its existing Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) footprint. The BNG is based on Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR), powered by its ground-breaking FP routing silicon and proven Service Router Operating System (SR OS). This solution offers unrivaled performance, scale and versatility in processing large traffic volumes from 5G user equipment, thereby enhancing the customer experience and evolving the fixed wireless network for future needs.

