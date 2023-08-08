Nextlink, Tarana tout Texas deployment

HUDSON OAKS, Texas and MILPITAS, Calif. – Nextlink Internet, a multi-state internet service provider (ISP) dedicated to serving rural America, and Tarana, manufacturer of the Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband platform, announced today the completion of new network infrastructure in Wise County, Texas, significantly improving the rural county's access to high-speed internet. The partnership has been recognized nationally, receiving a 2023 National Association of Counties Achievement Award.

Nextlink utilized G1 for last-mile coverage in Wise County, making broadband speeds of up to 500 Mbps available to more than 65,000 residents and covering 877 square miles. This deployment fulfills the requirements of their agreement with the county, which allocated $1.3M of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand broadband access. In addition, Nextlink is also providing gigabit fiber service to 20 county offices and has opened a permanent field office, creating 15 full-time jobs.

A variety of data plans are available in Wise County, including plans under the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which allows qualifying residents to receive free 25 Mbps service.

Read the full press release here.



Tarana Wireless



