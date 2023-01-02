Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Nextlink buys Bluestem Network

News Wire Feed

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – As part of an ongoing expansion of broadband Internet and voice services in small towns and rural markets across the central USA, Nextlink Internet today announces it has acquired most of the assets of Bluestem Network, based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska.

Bluestem Network is a local fiber-to-the-home Internet and phone service provider, with service in small communities across southeast Nebraska.

Claude Aiken, Chief Strategy Officer of Nextlink Internet, said, "We thank the Bluestem team for their dedicated service to the community and their assistance transitioning customers and network assets over to Nextlink. We plan on using these assets as a base to continue growing our fiber internet presence across southeast Nebraska. Our first order of business is to get the communities of Seward, Milford, Emerald, and Pleasant Dale completely served with fiber internet."

Nextlink Internet is underway on significant fiber construction in rural areas of nearby Gage County, Nebraska. It has 5 local office locations in Nebraska and over 60 employees in the state.

Aiken added, "We are laser-focused on partnering with rural communities to get high-speed broadband service using whatever technological tool in the toolkit works best for that community. We look forward to improving the breadth of our service in rural Nebraska, so that all Nebraskans can fully participate in our 21st century digital economy."

Read the press release here.

Nextlink

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Enabling the metaverse with 5G
How 5G is enabling resilient communication
Why and what you need to know about 6G in 2023
WWT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE