Nextlink acquires Echo Wireless

HUDSON OAKS, Tx. – Nextlink Internet today announces today that it has acquired Echo Wireless, marking its expansion into Indiana.

Echo Wireless has been providing Internet connections to rural communities in Knox, Davies, and Lawrence Counties since 2007. Echo employees will continue their employment with Nextlink, in Vincennes, and they now will help support other Nextlink customers across twelve states.

Read the full press release here.



