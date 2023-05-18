Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

MetTel's Ed Fox: Finding 5G growth with FWA, in-building connectivity

5/18/2023

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Ed Fox, CTO of New York-based MetTel, works with all the nation's major telecom carriers to bring IoT, SD-WAN and other connectivity-based services to the company's business customers. In this Light Reading interview, Fox discusses two network services that could be bright spots for service providers: in-building connectivity and fixed-wireless access (FWA).

Fox says FWA is one of many connectivity options used in deploying managed network services like SD-WAN, but it also is a growing part of the IoT solution set. Even though 5G is arguably a better connectivity option, 4G FWA sometimes has better reach, pricing and throughput for many business applications, he says.

For in-building connectivity, Fox says that offering better in-building cellular coverage for companies can open the door for conversations about private networks, another burgeoning market for 5G operators.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

