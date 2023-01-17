Mavenir introduces Fixed Wireless Access solution

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced the availability of its Fixed Wireless Access solution (FWA) combining Mavenir's Open Virtualized RAN, Converged Packet Core and OpenBeam™ portfolio of radio units. This offering provides a competitive solution in a low-footprint deployment that leverages public and private cloud infrastructure. Mavenir's FWA solution delivers high throughput, differentiated QoS control, geo-restriction, home-zoning, differentiated charging, advanced power savings, and many more features.

FWA offers consumers and businesses in urban and suburban areas with more competitive choices to select the best service that covers their needs at affordable prices.

Mavenir's FWA solution supports 4G, 5G NSA (non-standalone) and 5G SA deployments, supporting massive MIMO radio technology and 5G millimeter wave frequency bands to enable gigabit downlink speeds to multiple users in the same coverage area. This positions 5G FWA as a competitive alternative. Mavenir's FWA solution is delivered on converged infrastructure to provide a lean solution with maximum downlink throughput. It can be deployed on any cloud (public, hybrid and public), accelerating time to market and reducing CapEx and OpEx.

For rural areas, FWA provides higher downlink speeds than DSL and lower packet latency than most satellite internet service providers[i]. This brings access to new use cases that were not possible in rural areas before, such as telemedicine, online education, and work from home flexibility.

Mavenir's FWA solution has been deployed by several customers, including 360 Communications, RINA Wireless, Triangle Communications, in the United States as well as Quickline in the United Kingdom.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir