Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

M&A strikes WISP landscape amid advances by Verizon, T-Mobile

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/5/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon and T-Mobile have been headlining the fixed wireless access (FWA) market in the US, signing up hundreds of thousands of new customers to their respective offerings in recent months. But all that action by the market's heavyweights has been obscuring a significant amount of upheaval among some of the sector's smaller FWA providers.

For example, Cincinnati Bell (now doing business as "altafiber") recently acquired Agile Network Builders, a fixed wireless network operator that was a subsidiary of American Tower. Separately, Ziply Fiber recently announced it would buy Eastern Oregon Net (better known as EONI), which provides services including fixed wireless in parts of Washington state and elsewhere. And Shentel is packaging up its own Beam-branded FWA business – which includes 2.5GHz spectrum and around 1,700 customers – in order to sell the operation.

Those recent actions build on other major transactions, including Cable One's investments in 2020 into two big wireless Internet service providers (WISPs), Whisper Internet and Nextlink.

"I'm currently seeing a roll-up in the WISP industry with some of the large WISPs buying out small successful WISPs," wrote Doug Dawson of CCG Consulting recently.

Shifting strategies

However, it's unclear whether all this merger-and-acquisition action will result in broader FWA rollouts.

Verizon is among the operators selling FWA equipment. (Source: Verizon)
Verizon is among the operators selling FWA equipment.
(Source: Verizon)

For example, Wave7 Research now ranks altafiber as the tenth largest FWA provider in the US following its acquisition of Agile. Indeed, BroadbandNow reports the operator covers fully 5 million people, mostly in Ohio. In 2018 Agile inked an agreement with Microsoft under Microsoft's Airband project to bring Internet services to rural areas.

But altafiber declined to provide Light Reading with any details on its FWA business or its ambitions in the area. "Our partnership with Agile means more individuals, families, companies and communities will have access to education, healthcare, employment and economic development opportunities," Leigh Fox, altafiber's CEO, said in a release in May.

Similarly, Shentel's Beam FWA business is up for sale because that company decided to exit the business just a few years after embarking on a major FWA buildout effort. It's unclear whether Shentel will be able to recoup its FWA expenses.

"If Shentel is unable to find a buyer willing to assume the company's ~1.7K existing Beam fixed wireless subscribers, management would likely terminate service following the spectrum sale," wrote the financial analysts at B. Riley Securities in a recent note to investors.

Still other companies don't see the opportunity in the FWA market that T-Mobile and Verizon do. "We know that the physics of fixed wireless cannot serve the demand for what a household is looking for or a business is looking for, for high-quality, premium broadband connectivity," said Jeff McElfresh, AT&T's new COO, in comments at a June investor event.

Growth expectations

On the other side of the issue, some companies are expanding their FWA ambitions. For example, FWA provider Starry recently disclosed plans to expand into its seventh market, Las Vegas. The company hopes to offer service to half a million households in the city by the end of this year.

Separately, GeoLinks recently announced it would use equipment from Curvalux to expand its FWA services across California. GeoLinks purchased substantial millimeter wave spectrum holdings from Verizon in 2021.

And expectations for the FWA remain relatively high. Wave7 pointed out that fixed wireless services accounted for fully half of all net broadband customer additions in the first quarter of this year, according to Leichtman Research Group. The firm also cited expectations from Wells Fargo that the number of fixed wireless subscribers in the US ought to grow from a total of 7.1 million at the end of 2021 to 17.2 million by the end of 2026.

Of course, the WISP space isn't the only sector in the telecommunications market undergoing M&A upheaval. For example, European satellite operations SES and Intelsat are reportedly considering a merger, while Altice in the US is reportedly shopping its Suddenlink business to private equity infrastructure funds, among others.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Juniper Networks Scalable IP Services Fabric for Wide Area Networks
Juniper Moves the Network Out of the Way, So You Can Focus on Customer Experience
Get Connected with Chris Lewis Podcast: Cloud-Native & Distributed Edge Architectures in SP Networks
The Open Evolutions of the 5G Network
Rakuten and Juniper Discuss the Management of O-RAN Platforms
Open, Automated, & Programmable Transport Networks: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment by World Broadband Association (WBBA)
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE