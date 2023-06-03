Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

FWA captures 90% of all new US customers, pleasing around 90% of them

News Analysis

According to new figures from Leichtman Research Group, fixed wireless services accounted for 90% of all net broadband customer additions in the US during 2022. Separately, a recent survey of some T-Mobile fixed wireless customers, conducted by the financial analysts at Wolfe Research, found that 90% rated their service as "good enough."

Taken together, the figures help highlight the profound impact that fixed wireless access (FWA) services – primarily from Verizon and T-Mobile – had on the US market during the course of last year.

And there are some indications that FWA momentum will continue into 2023. For example, the financial analysts at Evercore reported that interest in T-Mobile's FWA service accelerated at the end of last month, based on the number of customers downloading the operator's FWA smartphone app. "Downloads for the month of February were up +3% vs. January," the analysts wrote in a recent note to investors. They continue to expect T-Mobile to accumulate around 450,000 new fixed wireless customers in the first quarter of 2023, down from the 524,000 the operator reported in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Another indication of market interest in FWA comes from Cox Communications, the nation's third-largest cable company. According to Fierce Wireless, Cox is using 5G technology to test FWA services near Macon, Georgia; Tucson, Arizona; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The details behind the numbers

To be clear, the latest findings from Leichtman don't come as a surprise. Verizon and T-Mobile reported significant FWA customer gains throughout 2022, a situation that cast a cloud over the nation's cable companies.

However, now that the fourth quarter earnings season is over, Leichtman's official figures for 2022 help clearly show how FWA stacked up against cable. The firm reported that the top cable companies in the US added about 515,000 subscribers during 2022, way down from the 2.8 million net adds they collectively recorded in 2021. The FWA offerings from T-Mobile and Verizon, on the other hand, gained a collective total of 3.17 million subscribers during 2022, way up from the 730,000 net customer additions they recorded during 2021. "Fixed wireless services accounted for 90% of the net broadband additions in 2022, compared to 20% of the net adds in 2021," Bruce Leichtman, the firm's president and principal analyst, said in a release.

Further, based on new findings from Wolfe Research, it would appear most of those FWA customers are happy with their service. The firm surveyed Facebook's T-Mobile FWA user group, totalling over 15,000 members, in December 2022. Based on the 60 replies it received, 90% said they were mostly satisfied. The firm also found that 42% of respondents previously subscribed to a cable connection, 37% hailed from DSL operators, and 6% previously used fiber. Around 8% had no prior broadband service.

It's also worth noting that T-Mobile and Verizon aren't the only FWA providers in the US. For example, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) kicked off its annual trade show this week in Louisville, Kentucky, boasting that WISPs service a total of 9 million Americans.

However, some analysts have cautioned that cable operators may regain their momentum in 2023 as T-Mobile and Verizon slow their FWA gains. After all, wireless networks only have so much excess capacity, a situation that will make it difficult for T-Mobile and Verizon to continue to grow indefinitely.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Brightening ROADM Networks
The Spirent 2023 5G Report: Market Drivers, Insights, and Considerations
5G Testing for the Race to Revenue
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE