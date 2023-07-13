Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Ericsson, MediaTek hit new milestone for the Fixed Wireless Access market

News Wire Feed

STOCKHOLM – The record upload speed of 565Mbps was achieved by combining two Ericsson software features – uplink single user multiple input multiple output (SU-MIMO) and Uplink Carrier Aggregation – on MediaTek T830 CPE platform with three transmit (3Tx) antennas.

For this demo, a 2.1GHz FDD (frequency division duplex) band was combined with a 3.5GHz TDD (time division duplex) band.

This is not the first time the duo has achieved such a milestone in uplink performance trials. What sets this test apart is its focus on FWA, which would benefit greatly from combining Uplink SU-MIMO with Uplink Carrier Aggregation in FR1 spectrum where FR1 stands for Frequency Range 1, the most commonly deployed 5G spectrum globally. This combination is especially appealing for FWA service providers given that device output power constraints and the placement of additional radio frequency components is simplified for FWA devices with larger form factor in contrast to smartphones.

While the focus on applications has traditionally been downlink-heavy, uplink performance has always been an important factor. The uplink can have a significant impact on time-to-content. A limited uplink can slacken time-to-content on many popular websites, which negatively affects the experience for FWA subscribers.

Getting the uplink right requires a highly tuned, customized solution that comprises a blend of hardware and software systems, including the integrated radio and antenna that sends and receives radio signals; the baseband processors; and the software algorithms that keep everything running with a high level of performance. This is why interoperability tests like this with ecosystem partners are key to ensuring the best possible user experience.

In the case of fixed wireless access, it has proven to be a 5G success story, with the number of deployments increasing rapidly. FWA connections are forecasted to reach 300 million in 2028 from 107 million in 2022. By 2028, 5G is estimated to account for almost 80 percent of all FWA connections, according to the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. To date, more than 100 communications service providers (about 40 percent of FWA service providers) offer FWA over 5G.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Prepare for cloud-native innovation with Red Hat
When telecom works, the world works
Brightening ROADM Networks
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Maximizing Network Performance with 1.2 Terabit Coherent Optics
Acacia Experts Discuss Moving to the Terabit Era and the Steady March Towards Pluggables
Comcast, Colt and Acacia Discuss Real World 400G Pluggable Use Cases
Free Up Innovation with Multi-Vendor Open RAN Framework
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
Qualcomm vs. Arm: What are the best and worst-case scenarios? By Prakash Sangam, Founder and Principal, Tantra Analyst
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE