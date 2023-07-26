EarthLink buys FWA provider One Ring Networks
ATLANTA – EarthLink®, a leading internet service provider delivering access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP, today announced its acquisition of One Ring Networks, Inc., one of the largest Fixed Wireless providers of voice and data services in the country.
The acquisition will allow EarthLink to expand its business platform capabilities and portfolio of products and services including high-speed business internet. One Ring Networks, Inc., with its boutique-type services, holds a significant market share across Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas, delivering high-speed, fixed wireless internet service and other communication services to businesses and consumers alike.
