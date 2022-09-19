Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

California bill would let wireless in on broadband grants

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 9/19/2022
Comment (0)

The wireless industry in California is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would amend the state's public utilities code to allow wireless technologies to get in on the state's broadband grant funding.

The bill was passed with bipartisan support by the state legislature in late August and has been awaiting the governor's signature since.

In a press release last week, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) expressed support from its 80 California members for the legislation and pushed Newsom to sign it, saying the "tech-neutral approach will yield greater results" for the state.

According to WISPA: "AB 2749 amends CPUC practice, which favored fiber-only builds for the use of limited broadband deployment subsidies. While fiber projects have many important uses, fiber is not always the right tool for the job. Eliminating the technologically myopic bias for fiber for this funding opens up choices, allowing the state and its localities to employ cost-effective, reliable, and agile wireless connectivity where it makes sense."

Tarana Wireless also expressed its support for the legislation, with CEO Basil Alwan saying "AB 2749 will enable companies like ours to enhance Internet availability and experiences throughout California at large scale."

The bill also has support from CTIA, which represents the US wireless communications industry. The group circulated a "floor alert" with bullet points urging legislators to vote for it ahead of its passage in August, saying it will "encourage as many providers as possible to participate" in the state's grant programs and make "broadband grants more accessible."

While wireless advocates are pushing for the tech-neutral amendment, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) – which has advocated for fiber-focused legislation in California and at the federal level – released a statement in May saying the proposed legislation was "forcing the state to treat AT&T's inferior wireless offerings on equal terms as 21st-century-ready fiber infrastructure." The group also said the bill would "undermine" the $6 billion, multi-year broadband legislation Governor Newsom signed last year to bridge the digital divide through a state-run open access network and other measures.

EFF also opposes the bill because it imposes a 180-day review period for grant applications, which EFF's Chao Liu wrote "will short-circuit public provider efforts to deliver fiber."

Added Liu: "If this bill – which is supported by industry providers like AT&T and Frontier Communications – were to pass, areas that currently do not even have basic service, primarily rural and urban poor areas, would suffer most of all."

(EFF had also spoken out against language in the legislation that would have prohibited affordability requirements, but that has since been removed.)

Win for wireless?

The push to pass AB 2749 in California mirrors what's been happening at the federal level, with wireless industry advocates pushing federal agencies for months to roll back the preference for fiber written into various grant program rules. Recently, NTIA chief Alan Davidson reassured the industry that "a lot of non-fiber technology" would be funded through the multi-billion-dollar BEAD program, but he also reiterated that "fiber is definitely our priority."

Similarly, the California Public Utilities Commission announced rules in April for $2 billion in broadband infrastructure funding – including a mix of state and federal American Rescue Plan funds – designating 100/100 Mbit/s wireline projects as eligible for grants. Now the wireless industry wants those rules amended.

With the bill passing the state legislature with wide bipartisan support, wireless advocates are optimistic about their odds.

"We have been pleased with the overwhelmingly bipartisan support the bill has received in the Legislature, so we are hopeful that he [Newsom] signs the bill soon," said Steve Schwerbel, state advocacy manager with WISPA, through a spokesperson.

According to the state's website, Newsom has signed and vetoed several bills in the last week, but AB 2749 was not among them.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Smart Edge: Productizing Edge Deployment
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
White Paper: Operators Embrace Virtualised, Open Networks with Agile Automation to Meet Future Demands
Poster: How Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) makes driving safer and MORE EFFICIENT
Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE