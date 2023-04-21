Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

AT&T's 'Internet Air' looks to be its FWA replacement for DSL connections

News Analysis

A new AT&T website outlines an "Internet Air" fixed wireless Internet offering that appears to be the 5G product the operator will offer customers affected by the dismantling of its aging copper wireline Internet network.

"AT&T DSL Internet customers, upgrade to AT&T Internet Air," the company urges in a video on its website. The service is promoted as better, faster and more secure than AT&T's 100-year-old copper network.

"Internet Air is our new, fast home Internet delivered over the reliable AT&T wireless network," the video explains.

AT&T's website touts its new 'All-Fi Hub' FWA receiver. (Source: AT&T screenshot)
AT&T's website touts its new "All-Fi Hub" FWA receiver.
(Source: AT&T screenshot)

According to the AT&T website, the fixed wireless access (FWA) service costs $55 per month, offers "typical download speeds" between 40 Mbit/s and 140 Mbit/s, and does not carry any overage charges. Users can install the service themselves via the new "All-Fi Hub" receiver and test the offering for free for a week.

An AT&T representative contacted by Light Reading didn't offer any additional details about the service – such as which vendors are powering the service.

Catching customers

AT&T officials have been clear about their plans to offer a new FWA service that's mainly designed to retain customers in millions of locations where it is dismantling its copper network and will not offer a fiber alternative. Company officials have called the effort AT&T's "copper catch" program.

During AT&T's earnings call this week, CEO John Stankey said the operator recently introduced the FWA product to some customers.

"We are in the process of scaling up so that we make sure that we do it the right way. And we are going to use it where we think we can offer a customer a better set of services than what they currently have," Stankey said, adding that Internet Air would use AT&T's newly available midband spectrum.

Stankey said AT&T will be measured in its approach to FWA, applying it where the wireless network possesses "underutilized capacity" and in areas with no fixed infrastructure. He added that AT&T sees a role for FWA/mobile bundles.

"There are certain consumer segments where that's durable, but it's not most consumer segments, in my view," Stankey said.

AT&T is now joining T-Mobile and Verizon in using midband spectrum holdings and 5G technology to offer FWA services across the country. However, AT&T is primarily targeting its offering at existing copper customers, whereas T-Mobile and Verizon are offering it in locations all over the country.

AT&T has outlined a massive fiber network buildout program that involves expanding fiber connections to around 30 million locations by 2025. However, according to the financial analysts at Evercore, AT&T serves about 60 million locations with copper, and the operator is working to turn off that aging network.

That means that after everything is done in 2025, around 15 million AT&T copper locations won't be offered a fiber replacement, according to analysts. The operator has said it will use FWA to service those customers.

AT&T introduced a fixed wireless product on its 4G network using 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum in 2019, in part to meet Connect America Fund Phase II buildout requirements. According to FierceWireless, the company counted around 500,000 FWA customers on that network last year.

Tumbling shares

News of AT&T's new FWA product arrives the same week as a historic decline in the company's stock price. After AT&T announced its first quarter earnings, its shares recorded their biggest drop in 40 years.

Financial analysts appeared baffled.

"In 40 years, AT&T has only been down more than yesterday once. There is no fundamental explanation," wrote the analysts at BofA Global Research in a note to investors Friday.

"We view the stock reaction as way overdone," agreed the analysts at Wells Fargo.

Analysts said investors appeared surprised at AT&T's lower-than-expected free cash flow (FCF) in the first quarter, but they predicted that the operator will likely improve it over the course of 2023.

"Investors are skeptical of AT&T's FCF guidance following a shortfall this quarter. We understand the skepticism, following years of unreliable commentary and poor disclosure; however, in this case we suspect the magnitude of skepticism is misplaced," argued the financial analysts at New Street Research. "While the sell-off today may be overdone, we remain Neutral [on the company's stock] because we have concerns about returns in the wireless market more generally."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Heavy Reading’s 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey
North American Cable Operator Assures Carrier WiFi Services
One Smart Question: How To Protect Cable, Fixed Line & MSO Networks While Decreasing Customer Churn
Exponentially Increasing Internet Use Creates Exponential Challenges
One Smart Question: Why It's Important for Cable, Fixed Line and MSO to Monitor DAA
Free Up Innovation with Multi-Vendor Open RAN Framework
WWT, not merely a Value-Added Reseller, but a full-service Technology Solutions Provider
The Top 4 Telecom Trends To Watch Out For In 2023
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE