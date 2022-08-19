Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Ad watchdog shoots down T-Mobile's home Internet price claims

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/19/2022
Comment (0)

T-Mobile's fight for home broadband market share has again spilled over into the world of advertising. Though T-Mobile has been winning the broadband subscriber fight in recent quarters, it came out on the losing end in a skirmish sparked by rival Charter Communications.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended this week that T-Mobile halt claims that consumers can "save up to 50% vs. National FCC Broadband Rate Benchmark" with T-Mobile Home Internet, the company's fixed wireless access (FWA) service. T-Mobile used that price claim in television commercials and website ads to compare its service to the FCC Rate Benchmark, which surveys fixed voice and broadband service rates offered in urban areas. Charter lodged a complaint about the claim with NAD.

NAD, an ad watchdog linked to the Better Business Bureau, argued that T-Mobile's claim isn't clear and is open to interpretation and context and, in general, is a bad fit for T-Mobile's challenged savings claim. The implied claim, NAD added, "reasonably conveys" that consumers can save up to 50% with T-Mobile's home Internet service versus the same or comparable service level from other broadband providers, including Charter.

"NAD found that even if the consumer read the entire claim, one reasonable interpretation of the term 'benchmark' is that the benchmark rate is an average rate paid by Americans for home internet service," the organization stated. "However, the Urban Rate Survey does not represent the actual price that any consumers pay, but rather a benchmark rate set by the FCC to ensure equitable pricing for rural areas."

NAD said T-Mobile agreed to comply with NAD's recommendations, but "expressed disagreement with certain of NAD's findings regarding the FCC Broadband Rate Benchmark."

Ad disputes mount

Such battles over advertising claims have become commonplace in the competitive broadband arena. In fact, Charter and T-Mobile were also involved in a different ad dispute involving T-Mobile Home Internet that was resolved in March.

T-Mobile fared better there, with NAD finding that the company's "no data caps" claim for its Home Internet service was not misleading, and that T-Mobile's advertising about the service "did not reasonably convey a disparaging message that competing cable internet providers," including Charter, require long-term contracts and exploding bills, as compared to T-Mobile's Home Internet service.

However, NAD did recommend that T-Mobile discontinue claims that its home Internet service delivers consistent speeds of 100 Mbit/s or more, or modify them to "provide truthful and accurate information about the speed or range of speeds that its customers can consistently experience."

Broadband subscriber battle rages

Those advertising-related battles are also a clear indicator that T-Mobile's FWA offering is getting under the skin of Charter in the broadband arena.

In the second quarter of 2022, T-Mobile added 560,000 high-speed Internet customers, for a total of more than 1.5 million. Charter, meanwhile, lost 42,000 residential broadband subs in the period, but added 344,000 mobile lines (329,000 residential lines and 15,000 business lines) in the period.

Cable's success in mobile has likewise grabbed the attention of T-Mobile. In a complaint initiated by T-Mobile, NAD late last year recommended that Comcast stop using certain "Unlimited 5G" and "best price" claims for its Xfinity Mobile service 5G plans.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Blog: Latest in Optical from Ciena – the breadth of innovation
Video: MCP Applications: Prevent optical network capacity exhaustion
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
5 ways to innovate for 5G and edge: Transform your network with a certified partner system
Building an edge computing strategy
How Red Hat and Verizon are building the hybrid edge together
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE