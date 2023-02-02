Fidium Fiber extends gigabit broadband and managed Wi-Fi to small businesses

MATTOON, Ill. – Fidium's multi-gig fiber internet with WiFi 6 is now available to small businesses in all Fidium communities, including: California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. The simple, affordable service gives entrepreneurs control over their internet network and WiFi empowering their business.

What is [email protected]?

[email protected] delivers multi-gig, symmetrical fiber internet over the latest WiFI 6 technology, without contracts, data caps or hidden fees. [email protected] serves small businesses with consistent, predictable pricing, reliable connectivity, intelligent security, business insights and secure WiFi to run business operations. VoIP business phone lines and the choice of a dynamic or static IP address are also available to [email protected] customers.

The [email protected] WiFi app gives businesses total control of their WiFi experience without the need for an IT department or complicated setups. The always-on network security features are managed within the app and provide enterprise-grade security tailored to each small business. The app offers access to workforce management tools, insights on how customers move through your business space and what types of websites they visit while on your network. It also turns your connected devices into a built-in premise security system.

[email protected] is available to small businesses everywhere [email protected] is available, including more than 180 communities across California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont.

Read the full announcement here.

Fidium Fiber

