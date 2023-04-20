Sign In Register
Broadband

FiberLight names Major CEO

News Wire Feed

ATLANTA & NEW YORK – A consortium led by funds managed by H.R.L. Morrison & Co ("Morrison & Co"), a premier global infrastructure investment firm, Australian Retirement Trust ("ART"), one of Australia's largest superannuation funds, and a managed client of UBS Asset Management, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of FiberLight, LLC ("FiberLight"), a leading fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks. In connection with the close of the transaction, FiberLight has appointed Bill Major as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Major is a seasoned telecommunications executive with more than 20 years of experience leading teams across sales, operations, and process improvement, and a track record of delivering strong operating performance and financial results. Most recently, Mr. Major served as CEO and President at Everstream Solutions, LLC, where he was responsible for overseeing the execution of Everstream's strategy as the premier enterprise and wholesale fiber platform in the Midwest of the United States and the sales, operations, legal, enterprise technology & IT and human resources executive leadership. He has also held other senior positions at Everstream and FiberTech.

Following the close of the transaction, FiberLight will have increased financial flexibility to invest in strategic builds and expand its current lit and dark fiber optical networks, including cross-border connectivity that supports international trade. Additionally, FiberLight will focus on developing new fiber assets, building diverse routes, and adding resiliency and redundancy to networks to ensure critical uptime for customers.

In addition to Mr. Major's appointment, FiberLight has appointed Peter Gallagher as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gallagher is an experienced industry executive who has supported Morrison & Co in the planning and development of FiberLight's transformation program since September 2022. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Gallagher oversees the scaling of FiberLight's operations to ensure steady, strategic growth across the wider fiber infrastructure marketplace.

FiberLight

