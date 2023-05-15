FiberLight expands with new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route

ATLANTA – FiberLight, LLC, a company with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, has announced the expansion of its growing fiber footprint with a new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route, featuring industry-leading 100Gbps and 400Gbps Ethernet wavelengths. FiberLight's newest route delivers state-of-the-art fiber assets in partnership with Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, and offers customers additional resiliency and diversity, faster speeds with increased uptime, and greater efficiency to drive business performance.

Existing fiber networks connecting North Carolina to Atlanta travel a long distance south, almost reaching the Gulf, before turning north to connect to the Atlanta market. FiberLight's new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route provides a unique option for customers seeking a direct path and offers a full suite of fiber products, including 400Gbps to 100Gbps Ethernet wavelengths.

The service connects directly to a newly-deployed network hub at Flexential's Charlotte, NC data center at 10105 David Taylor Drive, offering bandwidth options ranging from 1G to 400G and enabling connectivity to FiberLight's Ethernet portfolio and full network footprint. Services provisioned include wavelength services, private Ethernet services, cloud connect, and dedicated internet access options. This strategic expansion gives customers uptime, diversity, and resiliency for applications that require greater bandwidth and efficiencies between key data center locations. FiberLight continues to expand with Flexential adding a new POP In Charlotte to build on its existing presence on the FlexAnywhere™ platform in Atlanta, Tampa and Dallas.

FiberLight's new Charlotte to Atlanta pathway adds more than 325 route miles to its network and aligns with the company's strategic initiative to expand its lit fiber networks and build out dark fiber assets to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth access.

Read the full press release here.

