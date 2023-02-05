Fiber Broadband Association data reveals supply chain improvements

WASHINGTON – The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced updates to its recently-published Fiber Broadband Supply Chain white paper, noting significant improvements in industry supply chain lead times. The FBA's Supply Chain Working Group published the paper in September 2022, and recently discovered new data that shows up to 92% faster lead times in some fiber broadband equipment categories.

FBA's updated Supply Chain white paper, titled "Strategies to Mitigate Bottlenecks in the Current Fiber Broadband Supply Chain," helps companies carefully plan to overcome supply chain challenges and build more robust systems and processes to buffer them from future challenges and keep fiber projects on target. The paper provides vital statistics on fiber broadband supply chain fluctuations and examples of how to protect fiber-related projects from the negative effects of supply chain stressors.

The latest data shows improved lead times in several key fiber broadband component categories:

92% decrease in minimum lead times for fiber optic cables (from 52-60 weeks in Summer 2022 to 4-10 weeks as of March 2023)

60% decrease in minimum lead times for fiber cabinets and splitters (from 10-20 weeks in Summer 2022 to 4-8 weeks as of March 2023)

80% decrease in minimum lead times for fiber multiport terminals (from 20-35 weeks in Summer 2022 to 4-8 weeks as of March 2023)

80% decrease in minimum lead times for conduit (from 15-20 weeks in Summer 2022 to 3-7 weeks as of March 2023)

64% decrease in minimum lead times for hand holes (from 22-26 weeks in Summer 2022 to 8-14 weeks as of March 2023)

67% decrease in minimum lead times for home equipment (from 12-24 weeks in Summer 2022 to 4-10 weeks as of March 2023)

FBA will present a webinar to review the updates to the "Strategies to Mitigate Bottlenecks in the Current Fiber Broadband Supply Chain" white paper on May 9, at 11:00 am EDT.

