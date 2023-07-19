Sign In Register
Broadband

Fiber Broadband Association, Broadband Forum sign agreement

News Wire Feed

FREMONT, Calif. & WASHINGTON – Broadband Forum and the Fiber Broadband Association have today signed an agreement in principle to advance the industry forward with future-proof, high-capacity, low latency fiber broadband capabilities that will enable the Metaverse and beyond.

With a common focus on developing and educating the broadband industry on best practices, the agreement will combine the Fiber Broadband Association's strong background and expertise in fiber advocacy, research, education, and member and community resources with Broadband Forum's technical strengths in best practices, interoperability, certification, and standards.

Broadband Forum will leverage the new relationship by increasing awareness of its progress in technology, standards and certification work. It will also increase awareness and education amongst Tier 1, 2, and 3 operators and vendors of its mission to advance broadband innovation and the benefits of interoperability.

The agreement will give the Fiber Broadband Association's Technology Committee leadership team increased visibility of Broadband Forum's work across all areas of fiber broadband service delivery from inside the building, across the fiber access network to the cloud. It will also give the Fiber Broadband Association the opportunity to contribute to current and future specification work and represent the needs of fiber broadband providers within the Broadband Forum community in the Americas. The Broadband Forum has held technical pre-conference workshops at the past two Fiber Broadband Association Fiber Connect annual conferences and will become a more integral part of the conference.

The Fiber Broadband Association represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists in the advancement of fiber broadband deployments. The organization helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why they should build better fiber broadband networks. Its ongoing work includes best practices for fiber-based network operator deployments and funding, complementing Broadband Forum's technical standards efforts.

Read the full press release here.

Broadband Forum

