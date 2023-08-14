FCC urges caution with telecom cables following Hawaii wildfires

As Maui works to recover from devastating wildfires, the FCC is urging caution with critical communications infrastructure amid cleanup and recovery efforts.

"The wildfires have caused widespread damage and significant impacts to communications services and infrastructure in Hawaii," said the agency in a public notice.

"[The Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau] encourages those entities working to clear debris, repair utility lines, and restore services to ensure their activities do not damage critical communications. Crews clearing downed trees and damaged utility poles should exercise caution to not cut or damage telephone or television cables that may be entangled in the debris.

"Similarly, entities conducting debris and restoration efforts that require digging are reminded to coordinate with appropriate authorities to ensure buried utilities can be located to avoid damage. Teams on the ground should take proactive steps to preserve and maintain critical communications and take immediate action, if necessary, to mitigate the effects of any damage that may occur to facilities or infrastructure," the statement added.

Service status

The wildfires that ripped through parts of Maui last week have caused devastating consequences, already ranking as the deadliest wildfire in US history as the death toll continues to rise.

Among the wreckage includes critical communications equipment, on an island with existing telecommunications barriers, further complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

As of the latest communications status report released by the FCC on Monday morning (August 14) – collecting data on the areas of Kapalua, Napili-Honokowai, Kaanapali, Lahaina, Launiupoko and Olowalu – cable and wireline companies in the disaster area reported 17,832 subscribers out of service, which "may include the loss of telephone, television, and/or Internet services," said the FCC. That number is down from over 25,000 subscribers in the immediate aftermath last week.

(Source: FCC Communications Status Report for Areas Impacted by Hawaii Wildfires; August 14, 2023)

Also as of Monday, 19 of the region's 21 cell sites were out of service (down from 21 out of service on Friday). However, the report adds that the outages do "not necessarily correspond to the availability of wireless service to consumers in that area" and that a "number of wireless companies have deployed mobile assets to Maui to support wireless services while fixed cell sites are being restored."

According to the report, the FCC as of August 11 granted special temporary authority (STA) to AT&T Mobility to use several frequencies for microwave backhaul from five cell towers, and to operate two Cells-On-Wheels (COWs) and three temporary microwave sites.

Late last week, Verizon also confirmed to CNN that it was deploying its "first batch of satellite-based mobile hotspots at evacuation sites in areas of greatest need, particularly the west side of the island, west of Maalaea, Lahaina and Northern Kapalua."

And in a statement on its website, the state's incumbent telco, Hawaiian Telcom, said it had restored connectivity to "about 10,000 customers in Kula and Makawao, and to several cell sites in Hosmer Grove" as of late Sunday evening, and that it's coordinating with government officials to provide phone and community Wi-Fi services.

In an email to Light Reading, a spokesperson for the FCC said it is in contact with communications providers and "stands ready" to provide support.

"The FCC is in touch with communications providers and 911 officials on Maui, and we are keeping apprised of the operational status of communications services and infrastructure. We stand ready to provide any support and information needed to help FEMA and other government partners to support the people of Hawaii."

