FCC, HUD partner to promote the ACP

SEATTLE, Wash. – Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Geoffrey Starks joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in Seattle, Washington, to announce a partnership between HUD and the FCC to promote and drive enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Commissioner Starks and Secretary Fudge were joined by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and members of the Seattle Housing Authority.

The partnership, reflected in a Memorandum of Understanding between HUD and the FCC, complements the FCC's Your Home, Your Internet pilot program. Your Home, Your Internet provides grant funding to 23 local housing authorities to support innovative efforts to connect federal housing assistance recipients to broadband subscriptions through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Read the full press release here.



