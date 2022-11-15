Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

FCC grant programs aim to boost ACP enrollment

News Analysis
Comment (0)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last week kicked off a program to support entities working on boosting enrollment in the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a monthly broadband subsidy. The ACP was established as part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed by President Biden one year ago today.

In a public notice, the commission said the ACP Outreach Grant Program aims to "expand diverse outreach efforts nationwide, strengthen partner networks by empowering them to mobilize people and organizations to help build program awareness, with the ultimate goal of increasing ACP enrollment."

The first two of four such grant programs to kick off with FCC funding are the National Competitive Outreach Program ($60 million) and the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program ($10 million). Applications are open for funding for both programs through January 9, 2023. The FCC expects to make its awards on or before March 10, 2023. It anticipates awarding 200 to 400 projects with grants of $50,000 to $1 million each, according to the NOFO.

Those eligible to apply for grants include state and local governments, public housing agencies, workforce development training organizations, nonprofits, community anchor institutions, education organizations and others. The funding notice also lists "ineligible entities" as broadband providers, broadband industry groups, trade associations that represent broadband providers and other industry affiliates.

The FCC also said it will release funding notices for the other two programs – Your Home, Your Internet and ACP Navigator Pilot – on November 21. Your Home, Your Internet aims to increase ACP awareness with federal housing assistance recipients, while the ACP Navigator program will support groups that are helping people complete and submit ACP applications. Each program has $5 million in funding.

Notably, this marks the first time the FCC is administering a grant program. As such, the commission hopes to learn from it.

"We will really be looking to you to help us collect this data ... if you have been selected for funding, and provide data based on these measures on a quarterly basis as part of your progress report, so that we can truly tell and be able to tell a story on the impact that this grant program is having," said Miriam Montgomery with the FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau on a webinar today introducing the programs.

Program challenges

The ACP is widely lauded as a good and necessary program by Internet service providers (ISPs) and community advocacy groups alike. But the first year of the program's rollout has also been met with challenges, from reports of fraud to difficulty enrolling participants.

While roughly 40 million households are eligible for the benefit, 14.9 million have enrolled so far according to the latest data. The program is growing by roughly 400,000 to 500,000 households per month.

Some reports have shown that the ACP is struggling to reach those who need it most.

In September, for example, the Loudoun Broadband Alliance (LBA), a nonprofit in Loudoun County, Virginia, released a report showing that "approximately 3.2% of Loudoun County residents fall below the poverty level, but only 1% of Loudoun households were enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) as of June 30, 2022."

On today's webinar, FCC Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau Chief Alejandro Roark noted that "affordability is the number one most cited barrier to broadband adoption," and that while the ACP is reaching over 14 million households, "we know that many more continue to be eligible and many more remain unconnected or under connected."

The new grant funds aim to address such challenges and boost enrollment as the program enters its second year.

Should that work, the federal government will need to address another challenge: ensuring the program is fully funded. With no additional funding, estimates show that the ACP will be depleted by 2025.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE