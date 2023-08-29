FCC declines to reconsider rules for broadband labels

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today largely rejected petitions to reconsider its Broadband Consumer Label rules. Today's action preserves consumer access to clear, easy-to-understand and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services.

"Every consumer needs transparent information when making decisions about what internet service offering makes the most sense for their family or household. No one wants to be hit with charges they didn't ask for or they did not expect. That's why Broadband Consumer Labels are so important," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

As required by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Commission adopted the new rules in 2022 requiring broadband Internet service providers to display labels at the point of sale that disclose important information about broadband prices, introductory rates, data allowances and broadband speeds, and to include links to information about their network management practices, privacy policies and the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program.

Following the adoption of the Broadband Label Order, several petitions were filed asking the Commission to clarify and/or reconsider certain label requirements. Today's Order on Reconsideration largely affirms the rules adopted in the Report and Order while making some revisions and clarifications such as modifying provider record-keeping requirements when directing consumers to a label on an alternative sales channel and confirming that providers may state "taxes included" when their price already incorporates taxes.

The rules will go into effect following the legally required review by the Office of Management and Budget. After this Paperwork Reduction Act analysis is complete, the majority of providers will have to display the label within six months of approval; providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines face a deadline of twelve months after OMB approval.

