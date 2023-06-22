Sign In Register
Broadband

Evolution Digital Wi-Fi 6E device nets OpenSync certification

News Wire Feed

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband and wireless offerings, today announces that its EVO1840AP Wi-Fi 6E access point has received OpenSync certification to enable Plume's next-generation managed Wi-Fi services. EVO1840AP is the first third-party 6E dual-operational router and mesh beacon to receive certification to enable both HomePass and WorkPass services.

By combining the OpenSync framework, Plume's services and Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi 6 and 6E consumer premises equipment (CPE), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can launch and manage cloud services rapidly and at massive scale. Bringing longevity to existing CAPEX investments, OpenSync-powered CPE from multiple suppliers––including gateways, routers and mesh beacons or extenders––can coexist on the same home network, irrespective of Wi-Fi generation, with plug and play simplicity.

Delivering best-in-class smart home Wi-Fi services

Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi equipment integrated with OpenSync enables device management via Plume's Haystack® back-end service that gives ISPs end-to-end visibility to in-home networks and connected devices to identify issues in real-time. Among Haystack features are Tier 1, 2 and 3 support tools that help agents provide proactive guidance and accurate troubleshooting, data-driven dashboards which can be leveraged to make informed business decisions, API integrations to seamlessly connect with existing OSS and BSS. Plume's Harvest® service provides ISPs with data-driven insights and business intelligence to drive growth using advanced network analytics and campaign automation tools.

Newly-announced in February 2023, Uprise® offers a readily deployable, cost-effective solution for Multi-Dwelling Unit customers including tenant lifecycle management, Wi-Fi optimization and property-wide SSID management.

Plume's HomePass and WorkPass mobile applications, available on both iOS® and Android™ smart phones, can be branded to the ISP's name, and put consumers in control of personalizing and managing Wi-Fi settings such as network name and password, parental controls, guest network access and security settings such as ad blocking IoT security. HomePass' adaptive WiFi intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes Wi-Fi networks to deliver Internet services at optimal performance to every device. The app also offers AI-powered cyber-security, which detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access and eliminates unwanted ads.

Evolution Digital's Wi-Fi devices are pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide immediate access to Plume's operator and consumer services suites. Evolution Digital is in-process for OpenSync integration on more whole-home Wi-Fi 6E and 7 devices.

Read the full press release here.

Evolution Digital

