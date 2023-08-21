Sign In Register
Broadband

Eurobites: Telstra implements Ericsson VoNR software in Australia

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone and Ericsson use network slicing for smoother gaming; Topi Manner takes flight from Finnair to become CEO at Elisa; Greenland's network feels impact of climate change.

  • Ericsson has announced its pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software has been deployed for the first time to provide voice over new radio (VoNR) services in Australia. It was used to make a voice call with a MediaTek testing device on Telstra's commercial 5G network, marking the beginning of testing and validation of the RedCap software by the Australian telco. According to Ericsson, the software can reduce power consumption and device chipset cost, while allowing AR/VR functionality and enhanced video monitoring.

    (Source: Ericsson)
    (Source: Ericsson)

  • Vodafone has teamed up with Ericsson to trial the use of 5G standalone (SA) technology for gaming. The live network trial in Coventry allowed participants to test-drive 5G SA-based cloud gaming. According to Vodafone, their use of network slicing led to a "270% increase in download and upload performance," as well as a 25% drop in latency, 57% less jitter and smoother graphics rendering. According to Vodafone UK's Chief Network Officer, Andrea Dona, this means a "full fiber-like experience."

  • In even more Ericsson news, the equipment vendor will launch an AI lab in Vietnam together with the Australian RMIT University. The facility will be located at RMIT's Hanoi campus and should help students delve into machine learning, blockchain, 5G and virtual reality, among other technologies.

  • Veli-Matti Mattila is stepping down as CEO of Finnish operator Elisa – a post he has held since 2003. Topi Manner has landed the job and will leave his role as Finnair CEO to join what is arguably one of Europe's most innovative telcos. He has stepped down with immediate effect from Elisa's board of directors and will take over from Mattila by March 1, 2024 at the latest.

  • BT has reported a 16% spike in broadband data traffic during the women's World Cup final, which saw England's lionesses lose 1-0 to Spain. BT says this is a further sign of the growing popularity of women's football among viewers.

  • UK broadband operator Brsk has secured £156 million (US$199 million) in funding from Ares, an existing investor, to boost its fiber rollout, ISPreview reports. Focused mainly on the Midlands, the firm's network covers 266,000 premises, meaning it still has a long way to go before reaching its goal of passing 1 million premises by 2026.

  • Greenlandic operator Tussas is introducing measures to protect radio stations affected by growing ice accumulation caused by climate change. Warmer weather has increased water evaporation from the sea, producing wet blizzards that stick to masts and microwave transmitters, degrading telecom equipment in the mountains and disrupting connectivity. Tussas' head of transmission department, Kim Hammond Zinck, cautioned "there is no guarantee that this will help," in a rather chilling press release from the telco.

    — Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

