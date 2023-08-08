Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Eurobites: Italy's NetOp chooses Sandvine for network traffic analysis

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Neos lands backhaul gig with Brsk; Heliot integrates Sigfox acquisitions; Norway gets tough with Meta.

  • NetOp, an Italian 5G wholesaler, has turned to US software company Sandvine to bolster its network traffic analysis capabilities in what Sandvine describes as a first step toward NetOp offering B2B Internet services with strict service level agreements (SLAs). OpNet formerly operated as Linkem but changed its name following a corporate spinoff of the retail branch and its recent merger with Tiscali (itself now called Tessellis).

    (Source: Marten Newhall on Unsplash)

  • Neos Networks has landed a backhaul gig with Brsk, a UK altnet that currently covers more than 266,000 homes with fiber but has its sights set on raising that number by another 800,000 in due course. (See Neos Networks eyes a fifth more in sales in UK fiber rush.)

  • Heliot Europe says it has fully integrated the Sigfox network operations of WND UK and IoT Denmark into its pan-European business. Heliot, which claims to serve more than 1.3 million IoT-connected devices across Europe, acquired WND UK and IoT Denmark earlier this year.

  • A new study by Vodafone UK reveals, among other, much dafter findings, that people are keeping their devices for longer, with most upgrading every four years, compared to every two years five years ago. According to Vodafone, Brits get through an average of 18 phones in their lifetime, with 40% admitting to "feeling sad" when their phone gives up the ghost. Get a grip.

  • Is Snap doing enough to remove underage users from its messaging platform? That's the line of inquiry being pursued by the UK's data regulator which, as Reuters reports, suspects that far too many children aged under 13 (the age threshold for such platforms in the UK) have adopted Snapchat as their messaging platform of choice. Last year a report from Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, found that 60% of children aged 8-11 said they had a profile on at least one social media app.

  • Converged UK operator Virgin Media O2 has for some time now been keen to make hay from what it sees as its more transparent approach to mobile plan pricing, with a clearer policy than most of its rivals when it comes to separating airtime charges from handset charges. Indeed, it has accused the competition of perpetrating a "smartphone swindle." Now VMO2 is plugging an online calculator which, says the holier-than-thou operator, allows smartphone users to quickly check if they've been paying over the odds for their device. (See Eurobites: VMO2 points finger at rivals over handset charges.)

  • Norway's data regulator has lost patience with Facebook owner Meta and decided to fine it 1 million kroner ($98,500) per day over data privacy breaches, starting August 14, until the social media giant puts its house in order. As Reuters reports, regulator Datatilsynet had warned Meta that it could not hoover up users' data for advertising purposes.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
    August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
    August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
    August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
    September 5, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE