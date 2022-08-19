Sign In Register
Broadband

Eurobites: High-speed broadband gets a toehold on Kilimanjaro

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/19/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: self-driving cars have a lot to live up to; Three UK appoints new chief network officer; EE deploys anti-scam technology.

  • The state-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation has set up a high-speed broadband network on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro. However, as the Guardian reports, those excited by the thought of instantly Instagrammable summit selfies will have to hold their horses, as initially the coverage only reaches about two-thirds of the way up the mystical mountain. Summit coverage, promises the Tanzanian government, will be achieved by the end of year. A staggering 35,000 people attempt to reach the Kilimanjaro's peak every year. (Well they're certainly staggering by the time they reach the top. Boom-tish.)

    (Source: Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash)

  • A UK government-backed study on self-driving cars warns that the general public may have little tolerance of crashes involving such vehicles, even though they may actually be safer than traditional cars overall. The study, from the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation, warns that if the public expect self-driving cars to be as safe as trains or planes, it would require a 100-fold increase in safety over human-controlled cars. As the BBC reports, the government claims that the first self-driving cars could be causing mayhem on UK roads as early as 2025. (See For self-driving cars, exotic 5G tech will run on familiar frequencies.)

  • Three UK has appointed Iain Milligan as its chief network officer, replacing Carlo Melis, who is returning to his native Italy to become chief technology officer at Three's sister company, Wind Tre. Milligan has been with Three since 2005, most recently as director of service operations and assurance.

  • EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, has introduced new call-blocking technology to help protect its customers from the growing threat of scam calls. EE's firewall technology uses artificial intelligence to review calls passing through UK Calling Line Identification (CLI) from other countries and blocks those pretending to be based in the UK, halting scam calls in their tracks.

  • Telefónica's Movistar Plus+ TV service is giving its customers access to new, more interactive content through its Living Apps menu. Amautas, for example, is described as a space to learn about different science concepts, such as DNA or climate change.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

