Broadband

Eurobites: Giganet chooses Neos Networks for backhaul, DCI

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/24/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Russia tightens its grip on online news through Yandex deal; Nokia wins iSIM security certification; Virgin Media O2 does a Good Thing.

  • UK Internet service provider Giganet has chosen Neos Networks to help drive its expansion in the south of the country through the provision of backhaul and data center connectivity. Within the next four years, Giganet plans to reach 300,000 homes across Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and West Sussex with its own fiber network rollout; Neos will provide Giganet with the local connectivity required to carry traffic to its data centers and across its national network. Earlier this year Giganet signed a deal with altnet CityFibre to make the ISP's full-fiber broadband service available across CityFibre's entire 8 million home nationwide network. (See Eurobites: CityFibre signs up Giganet across UK footprint.)

    (Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: the lightwriter/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • As it fights the propaganda war as well as the actual war with Ukraine, it comes as little surprise that the Russian government is apparently seeking to increase its control over the Internet as a news source. Reuters reports that Yandex – sometimes referred to as Russia's Google – has agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and yandex.ru homepage to VK, a state-controlled company that has links to Vladimir Putin. VK runs VKontakte, which Reuters describes as Russia's largest social network. The value of the various deals has not been disclosed.

  • Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect offering has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group. iSIM Secure Connect manages machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for embedded SIM, or eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices The Finnish vendor says that it will pursue additional certifications for its other SaaS services later this year.

  • Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's strategic digital business unit, is using IoT devices and technology to connect support vehicles in the La Vuelta cycle race. The vehicles will be fitted with an IoT device that sends fleet-management data to the Geotab platform, where it will be probed by analytics software developed by Telefónica Tech.

  • Virgin Media O2 has donated £2 million (US$2.35 million) to the Good Things Foundation, a charity that seeks to promote digital inclusion in the UK. The money will help those on low incomes to access free connectivity, devices and training. According to the charity, there are 2 million households that struggle to afford Internet access in the UK and 10 million adults who lack the most basic digital skills.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

