Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Eurobites: French connection helps Cellnex thrive in H1

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Q2 earnings slide at Proximus as energy costs bite; Sparkle connects in Genoa; Orange told to play nice with Tismi.

  • Cellnex Telecom, the Spain-based towers company, saw its first-half adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) grow 16% year-over-year, to €1.49 billion (US$1.64 billion), on revenue that was up 17%, to a smidgen over €2 billion ($2.2 billion). During the period, Cellnex signed new agreements with SFR and Bouygues Telecom in France and acquired full control of OnTower Poland. Total investments in H1 amounted to approximately €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion), mainly for "build-to-suit" (BTS) tower programs in a number of countries and the OnTower Poland acquisition. (See Cellnex merger rumors add to ongoing tower chess game.)

    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Not quite such a rosy picture at Belgium's Proximus, which saw underlying EBITDA slip 3.7% year-over-year in the second quarter, to €446 million ($490 million), on revenue that was up 4%, to €1.49 billion ($1.64 billion). The usual suspects of increased energy and labor costs were cited as the reasons for the drop in earnings. Despite these increased costs, BICS, the international services arm of Proximus, managed to record a 2.8% increase in EBITDA, though revenue was down 1.1%, to €267 million ($294 million), partly as a result of currency fluctuations. Full-year guidance for Proximus was confirmed, with CEO Guillaume Boutin predicting that domestic revenue growth would be at the upper end of the given range of +1% to +3%, thanks largely to better than expected revenues from device sales and IT hardware over the first six months of the year.

  • Sparkle, the international unit of Telecom Italia (TIM) and quite possibly the name of the Barbie sequel, has reached an agreement with Ge-DIX (Genoa Data Internet Exchange) – a non-profit consortium of interconnection services – to establish an Internet exchange point at Sparkle's Genoa Digital Hub data center.

  • Arcep, the French communications regulator, has settled a dispute between Orange and Tismi, a mobile virtual network operator with operations in several EU countries. The dispute centers on Orange's unwillingness to offer an interconnection agreement for two-way SMS termination on Tismi's preferred terms. Arcep has effectively ruled in favor of Tismi, telling Orange that within five months it must submit an interconnection agreement to Tismi that includes an identical rate of billing for SMS between the two parties.

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 has added a number of free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its TV lineup after striking deals with +E Networks EMEA, All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Blue Ant Media, Extreme International, Fremantle, Little Dot Studios and Tastemade. Deal or No Deal USA and Homes Under the Hammer are just two of the delights on offer. The new channels will show up on Virgin TV's electronic programming guide.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
    Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
    August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
    August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE