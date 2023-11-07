Sign In Register
Broadband

Eurobites: EU says it trusts the US with its citizens' personal data

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone UK boss applies some merger pressure; roaming agreement for displaced Ukrainians extended; Nokia and Ooredoo make 5G SA data call in Qatar.

  • The European Commission has concluded that the US ensures an "adequate level of protection" for EU citizens' personal data that is transferred from EU to US companies under the terms of the so-called EU-US Data Privacy Framework. On the basis of this decision, the Commission declares that personal data can flow safely across the Atlantic without additional safeguards having to be put into place. US companies will be able to join the Privacy Framework by committing to comply with a detailed set of privacy obligations, such as the requirement to delete personal data when it is no longer needed for the purpose for which it was collected, and to ensure continuity of protection when personal data is shared with third parties. However, as the BBC reports, not everyone is happy with the Commission's decision. Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems said in a statement: "Just announcing that something is 'new,' 'robust' or 'effective' does not cut it before the [European] Court of Justice. We would need changes in US surveillance law to make this work and we simply don't have it." (See Is Facebook facing the end of EU-US data transfers? and Eurobites: Privacy Champion Slams Web Giants Over GDPR Tactics.)

    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • The CEO of Vodafone UK, Ahmed Essam, is trying to put pressure on the UK's competition regulator to approve the proposed merger of his company with rival mobile operator Three. As City A.M. reports, citing a Times story, Essam said that if the deal doesn't get the green light then Vodafone "won't be able to invest as much and … won't be able to deliver the 5G ambition that's coming in the wireless infrastructure strategy from the government." In other words: Come on guys, it's for the good of the nation! But the Competition and Markets Authority is by no means certain to wave the deal through: The merger would reduce the number of UK mobile networks from four to three, with the proposed new entity (VodaThrone, anyone?), becoming market leader. (See Vodafone, Three promise to invest £11B in UK after merger.)

  • The agreement between European operators to facilitate cheaper mobile calls for displaced Ukrainian refugees has been extended for another year as the war with Russia rumbles on. The gist of the agreement is to lower inter-operator wholesale charges for cross-border calls which use different mobile networks, otherwise known as "roaming." The agreement was made between 29 European operators, seven of them Ukrainian. The European Commission has also been preparing to integrate Ukraine into the EU Roaming Area, which, says the Commission, would provide "a more stable and longer-term solution."

  • Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar say they have successfully demonstrated Qatar's first data call in 5G standalone mode in a development that Ooredoo hopes will allow it team up with businesses and developers for innovative applications in areas such as virtual reality and Industry 4.0.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, is trumpeting what it describes as its "most powerful Wi-Fi package yet." Based on Wi-Fi 6 technology and making use of something Sky calls "intelligent cloud optimization," the package promises Wi-Fi speeds of up to 25 Mbit/s in every room of the household (or your money back).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

