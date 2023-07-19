Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Eurobites: ASML holds steady in Q2

News Analysis

  • Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT puffs up network cloud with Juniper tech; Telefónica tackles TV piracy with Nagra; Altice co-founder up in court.

  • ASML, the Dutch company that holds the monopoly on an advanced form of the chip-etching technology known as extreme ultra-violet lithography (EUV), saw its results hold steady in the second quarter, despite the threat posed by government sanctions on exports to China. Net system sales rose to €5.6 billion (US$6.2 billion), up from €4.1 billion ($4.6 billion) in the same quarter a year ago, while gross profit rose from €2.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion). Commenting on the results, Josep Bori, thematic research director at GlobalData, said in a research note: "ASML's Q2 2023 results were solid, and the company raised full-year guidance. However, investors may be less sanguine about weak bookings and the fact that the quarter was driven by legacy deep ultraviolet (DUV) machine shipments to China, which has been stockpiling ahead of further export bans, rather than advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machine shipments." (See ASML's China business endangered by US sanctions and ASML, an obscure Dutch firm, may be the most vital cog in tech.)

    (Source: Unsplash)
    (Source: Unsplash)

  • BT has turned to Juniper Networks to underpin its network cloud, the operator's shared platform for core applications that run its fixed and mobile services. Amongst other Juniper tech, the operator is using the vendor's SDN platform to automate the creation and management of its OpenStack-based cloud.

  • Telefónica has chosen software from Nagra, part of the Switzerland-based Kudelski Group, to help tackle piracy of its TV services in the LATAM region. According to Nagra, its software deploys AI-powered analytics to alert Telefónica to illicit patterns of activity.

  • More bafflingly, Telefónica has added three new products to its NFT Marketplace, its blockchain-based ragbag of digital assets (or non-fungible tokens) from different artists. So, new for July 2023 we have: a Van Gogh collection by Olyverse; a "collection with social commitment" by Alexis Diaz Pimienta, called "Décimas Vivas"; and "Outer Ring," described as a "blockchain metaverse video game." Eurobites is trying to keep up, but frankly we feel so much more at home with fiber and 5G.

  • Talking of which, Nordic operator Telia has announced that by the end of the second quarter it had achieved overall 5G population coverage of 84% across Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania and Estonia – up from 77% at the end of Q1. Coverage is at its highest in Lithuania, where 99% of the population has access to Telia's 5G network – this despite the fact that Lithuania's commercial 5G spectrum auctions were only held in the fall of 2022.

  • The co-founder and former chief operating officer of French operator Altice is due in court today (Wednesday) after being arrested in Portugal as part of a probe into alleged corruption. As Bloomberg reports (paywall applies), Armando Pereira will give his testimony before a judge in Lisbon. Pereira co-founded Altice with Patrick Drahi and Bruno Moineville in 2002 but is no longer with the company.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of BT, has launched a new OSA (optical spectrum access) product, OSA 100G Single, which offers symmetrical point-to-point Ethernet links at 100GE or alternatively ten separate channels at 10GE, at a starting wholesale price of £863 ($1,114) per month.

  • A report from consultancy EY reveals that in the first half of 2023 four profit warnings were issued by UK-listed telecom companies, while the media sector recorded six warnings. Overall, says EY, 66 profit warnings were issued by UK-listed companies in Q2 2023, the highest second-quarter number since 2020. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates are largely to blame, says EY.

  • Croatian operator Hrvatski Telekom has chosen Austria-based Beyond Now to upgrade its B2B business support systems (BSS). Hrvatski believes that Beyond Now's Infonova SaaS BSS will, among other benefits, allow it to launch new digital services more quickly.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
    Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
    Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
    Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
    July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
    August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE