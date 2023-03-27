Sign In Register
Broadband

ETC Group rebrands as Netceed

News Wire Feed

EDISON, N.J. – ETC Group ("ETC"), a leading global value-added distributor for the telecom network and digital infrastructure industry, announced today its intent to rebrand to Netceed. The Group's brands will integrate into a singular organization across the globe including USTC Corp, Walker, Comstar Supply, and Multicom in the U.S.; EuroTechnoCom in France; ETCP and iETC in Portugal; Comtec in the UK, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong; ILDC in Israel; DNT in the Dominican Republic; ETC Morocco Networks; ETC Germany Networks; Klonex-VCS in Poland; and Tiba Produktions & Vertriebs GmbH in Austria. The unification of the Group reflects the already well-established global reach and local expertise of the companies powered by ETC Group, now coalescing them under one brand worldwide.

The transition to the unified global Netceed brand is planned sequentially over six months, starting with its brands in the U.S., France, and the UK. The new name, Netceed, paired with a bold and vibrant new brand design embodies the company's commitment to shaping the future of global communication networks with agility, flexibility, and reliability. The dynamic and future-forward visual design channels the company's focus on innovation and solidifies its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions with an unmatched level of telecom industry expertise.

ETC Group, soon-to-be Netceed, was founded in 1993 by Cédric Varasteh, and is a value-added distributor of passive and active telecommunications equipment and tooling with best-in-class technical and logistics solutions for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center technologies with over 30 years of industry expertise. The Group is backed by majority owner, international private equity firm, Cinven, with Cédric Varasteh and Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (“CETP”) holding significant minority stakes. ETC Group has over 1,250 employees across more than 40 locations that span 14 countries and supports 15,500+ customers worldwide including major American and European cable operators and telecommunications service providers.

Read the full announcement here.

Netceed

