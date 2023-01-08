Enterprise-focused Wi-Fi 7 revenues to reach $10B in 2027 – Dell'Oro
8/1/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Wireless LAN market is expected to grow another 11 percent this year as newfound supply floods into the market. Meanwhile, manufacturers based in China have leapfrogged to Wi-Fi 7, already testing the new APs with their key customers.
Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:
- The liquidation of backlogs will mean record 2023 revenues for most manufacturers.
- Wi-Fi 6E adoption picked up slightly in 1Q23, but will still remain a small portion of the APs shipped in 2023.
- The vision of global spectrum harmonization is at risk leading into the World Radiocommunication Conference in November–which could increase market fragmentation and product costs.
- Public Cloud WLAN solutions continue to grow faster than the market, but recurring license costs are not keeping pace with the installed base of equipment.
Read the full press release here.
