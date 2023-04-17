Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Enter now: The 2023 Light Reading Leading Lights awards

The Philter

The Leading Lights, Light Reading's flagship awards program, is back for 2023. This year, our awards program is getting a slightly earlier start so you'll have plenty of time to explore our new categories as we set out to recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for communications industry achievements.

We cover a wide variety of subjects in this year's contest with 22 categories in four broad groups: broadband, digital transformation, overall excellence and wireless. While far from comprehensive, we try to highlight themes that draw attention to the constant evolution of the global communications sector, its technologies, use cases, products and companies.

Here are three important links you need to have for the Leading Lights awards:

All Stars and MVPs

Like last year, we're again looking for companies to nominate Light Reading MVPs – individuals, at any corporate level, who made an unmistakable difference in their company, in their community and/or in the culture in the past 12 to 18 months. Last year we had six finalists and two winners and we hope to see many more inspiring individual stories this year.

We're also hoping to recognize companies for their efforts to help bridge the digital divide and increase access to technology and education. Check out the Digital Equity All-Stars category and let us know what efforts your company is making to help more people participate in remote learning and, more broadly, in the digital economy.

Too many choices

Last year we gave out additional awards – the Editor's Choice Award – when some categories were closely contested. Based on your feedback we're tossing the additional award chances and reverting back to one winner per category. Good luck.

Deadlines

We plan to stop on Friday, June 23. Once our entry system is locked down, our editorial staff starts the hard work of evaluating entries, following up with questions and consulting with sources to arrive at a list of finalists. The Leading Lights 2023 finalists will be announced on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Once the finalists are revealed, we'll engage a panel of industry experts to independently vet the entries again and help our editorial staff judge the categories. Their scores will help us pick the winners out of each category's list of finalists. If you'd like to nominate someone or toss your own hat in the ring to become one of our Leading Lights judges, please let me know. We have a great panel so far and I'd like to keep adding more eyes and years of experience to the already impressive group.

The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via a live online video presentation in September, before the industry descends on the Nevada desert to attend MWC Las Vegas.

The winning tradition

Our track record in this awards program suggests that any company that shows leadership in the telecom sector stands a good chance of winning. We adjust categories and the number of awards each year to make sure that startups and industry giants are on as level a playing field as possible.

Of course, the process isn't perfect. We are applying a multi-layered numeric judging process to a subjective evaluation of companies and, yes, we know we're comparing apples to oranges in some categories. That is partly why these awards are so sought after – they're as fair as we can make them, they're not objective and they could swing in your favor at any time.

Before entering this year's contest, please have a look back at the last decade of winners to see what ideas held up, what products were ahead of their time and what companies have been disappeared completely:

Summer is coming! Don't wait until the last minute: Get your entries in soon. Good luck!

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Philter
Did AWS win MWC23?

AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud at MWC23 represents a continued evolution in how the telco industry sees itself and the future of its networks.

Bill asks telcos to filter abortion pill content, commerce

A new bill in the Texas House asks ISPs to block access to abortion pill websites and apps in Texas, even though the information exists, and the medicines are legal, outside of the state.

Cowboys CIO: Connectivity is still the star

The man running technical operations for AT&T Stadium, and a dozen other entities, talks private networks, Wi-Fi consumption and the culture that keeps pushing for a better fan experience.

An inside look at AT&T's 5G and fiber focus

The company that once urged us to celebrate 'Batman Day' is again focused on being one of the world's leading network providers.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE