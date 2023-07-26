Element8 invests in Wisper ISP

FORT WORTH, Tx. – Element8, a leading next-generation internet service provider (ISP), backed by a $200 million strategic investment from Digital Alpha, has announced its strategic investment into Wisper ISP, led by industry visionary Nathan Stooke. This transformative partnership marks a significant milestone for the telecommunications industry and strengthens Element8's commitment to expanding high-speed broadband access across the United States.

The partnership with Wisper ISP represents a leap forward in Element8's national expansion strategy. By joining forces with Wisper ISP, Element8 will leverage its expertise, infrastructure, and operational excellence to deliver unparalleled connectivity solutions to the heartland. This strategic move enables Element8's mission of bridging the digital divide and empowering regions with next-generation broadband technology.

Wisper ISP has been an effective steward of the $220 million Connect America Funds II (CAF) award by continuing to build on its network of more than 500 towers and providing next-generation connectivity to rural communities. This investment and the future work together represents an ideal way for private investment to complement public funding to reach as many unserved and underserved customers as possible.

While technology agnostic, with this strategic partnership and investment, Element8 is poised to scale within the broadband industry with Tarana's ngFWA platform. The company's advanced next-generation fixed wireless access network, powered by a Cisco core and access network, will help residents and businesses to thrive in the digital age, fostering economic growth, enabling remote work and education, and enhancing the overall quality of life.

In addition to the $1.5 billion assets under management, Digital Alpha brings strategic partnerships with Silicon Valley industry leaders focused on next-generation networks, cloud, IoT, and smart city platforms to bring complete solutions to meet every stakeholder's needs in this new era of connectivity.

Read the full press release here.

