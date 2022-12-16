Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Edgewater Wireless CEO on how 'spectrum slicing' can boost Wi-Fi

12/16/2022

Wi-Fi continues to make progress with respect to speed, capacity and lower latencies with Wi-Fi 6E today and, soon, Wi-Fi 7.

One company that's looking beyond the baseline standards to get even more out of Wi-Fi is Edgewater Wireless, a startup that has developed a patented technique called "spectrum slicing" to further improve the efficiency and performance of Wi-Fi.

The general idea is to break the existing Wi-Fi spectrum down into more physical channels in a way that reduces contention and creates efficiencies that, the company estimates based on real-world tests, can improve Wi-Fi performance by seven to 18 times over baseline methods.

Edgewater Wireless, a company that participated in CableLabs' first startup accelerator program, has dabbled in building souped-up access points (APs) for business use cases, with Mediacom Communications among its early partners. But the path forward is likely not going to focus on its own hardware products or solely on the enterprise sector.

Instead, the company will focus on chipsets that utilize its spectrum slicing technology and pursue opportunities in the residential Wi-Fi market in tandem with service providers and device partners.

"We very much believe our core competency is signal processing and the core of spectrum slicing, which is in the silicon," Andrew Skafel, Edgewater Wireless's president and CEO, said on the Light Reading Podcast. "We see ourselves being a silicon provider for use in these residential gateways rather than making the complete device ourselves."

During the podcast, Skafel also discussed the company's spectrum slicing technology in more detail, the company's focus on new products that will use Wi-Fi 7 and how Edgewater plans to become more involved with cable operators and other broadband service providers.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few topics discussed during this podcast:

  • An update on the focus of Edgewater's business and a deeper dive into its spectrum slicing technology, including results from recent proof-of-concept trials with a major tier 1 operator (1:15)
  • How Edgewater Wireless intends to tie into the Wi-Fi market with service providers and device partners (6:22)
  • How Edgewater Wireless intends to follow up its initial focus on the enterprise segment with a foray into the residential market (8:00)
  • An update on Edgewater Wireless's connection to CableLabs (14:25)
  • How support for Wi-Fi 7 fits into the company's roadmap (18:20)
  • Whether the company's spectrum slicing can be applied to CBRS spectrum, should a market opportunity for that open up (23:00)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE