DZS lands broadband tech deal covering 21 towns in Nebraska

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced an expanded relationship with its long-time customer Hamilton Telecommunications, which is expanding its gigabit services capable footprint to newly acquired customers in 21 towns in Central Nebraska.

Leveraging Nebraska's Public Services Commission's Broadband Bridge Grant Program, new Hamilton customers in these communities will enjoy broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, managed WiFi, IPTV, and voice services.

This service buildout is complementary to a multi-year fiber construction process to deliver fiber-to-the-home for 100% of customers in the communities and rural areas in the traditional Hamilton Telecommunications footprint. The telecommunications pioneer has selected cutting-edge DZS broadband connectivity solutions, including the DZS Velocity Access Edge portfolio and DZS Helix Home Edge solutions, to deliver services up to one Gigabit of bandwidth today with the ability to be easily upgraded to multi-gigabit services in the future.

