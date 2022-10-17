DZS goes multi-terabit with new 'V6' PON platform

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today introduced the multi-terabit DZS Velocity V6 system, a new addition to the DZS Velocity fiber access portfolio that delivers industry-leading performance and high density in a 6 rack unit (6RU), environmentally hardened form factor that redefines how service providers deploy Passive Optical Networking (PON) in high density locations.

Uniquely architected to meet the high symmetrical bandwidth and low latency requirements of emerging applications like the Ultra High Definition (UHD) augmented reality / virtual reality / extended reality (AR/VR/XR) world of the metaverse, the V6 scales to 800 gigabits per second (Gbps) of non-blocking switching capacity per slot to deliver maximum performance and flexible upgrades to 50 and 100 Gbps-class PON and other fiber access technologies in the future.

The new DZS Velocity V6 system, along with other key solutions from the company's extensive cloud, access and edge portfolio will be on display at Network X 2022, 18-20 October, in the Broadband Forum Pavilion at RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

DZS Velocity V6 Differentiators:

Extraordinary Performance and Capacity: The industry's only platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today's state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor

Ready for Future PON Technologies: Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors

Open Standards-based and SDN-enabled Software: Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management

Best of Both Worlds: Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation

An Expansive, Interoperable ONT and Gateway Portfolio: Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability

Huawei OLT Vendor Replacement Solution: The DZS Velocity V6 system can match the form factor while exceeding the density and performance of the most commonly deployed Optical Line Terminal (OLT) systems from Chinese vendors by at least an order of magnitude, making it the ideal solution for service providers seeking to “cap and grow“ or “rip and replace“ their existing Huawei fiber access deployments with future-ready systems easily, safely and cost-effectively

Read the full announcement here.

DZS